Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc receives outgoing Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Lianys Tores River (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc received outgoing Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Lianys Tores Rivera in Hanoi on November 30.



Congratulated the ambassador on excellently completing her term in Vietnam, the PM affirmed that the Vietnamese people always remember President Fidel Castro's immortal statement "For Vietnam, Cuba is willing to devote blood." He also expressed his gratitude to the Cuban Government for sending medical experts to help Vietnam cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.



Cuban Ambassador Lianys Tores Rivera thanked the Vietnamese Government for providing rice to her country, saying during the COVID-19 period, Vietnam organised flights to bring its citizens home as well as deliver aid goods to Cuba.

She congratulated Vietnam on its successes in controlling and preventing the COVID-19 epidemic, assuming the role of ASEAN 2020 Chair and organising many conferences. She also suggested the two countries soon hold the 38th Intergovernmental Committee meeting to create favourable conditions for coordination between their businesses in technology transfer, ship repairing and building.



As a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2020-2021, Prime Minister Phuc said that Vietnam has always affirmed its consistent stance of supporting an end to the economic-financial embargo against Cuba. He asserted that the Government of Vietnam always backs Cuba in the development of food and aquatic products.



He also expressed his wish that Vietnamese and Cuban businesses will tighten their cooperation, especially in the fields of oil and gas and telecommunications.



On this occasion, the Vietnamese leader said he hopes that in any position, the ambassador will continue to serve as a bridge between the two nations and continue to make positive contributions to the development of Vietnam-Cuba relations./.