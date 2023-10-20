Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh looks at photos and historical artifacts of Gulf countries (Photo: VNA)

Riyadh (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on October 19 visited the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Headquarters, met GCC Secretary General Jassim Muhammad Al-Budaiwi and witnessed the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam and the GCC Secretariat as part of his trip to the Middle East nation to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations – GCC (ASEAN-GCC) summit.



In the meeting with the GCC Secretary General, Chinh highly appreciated the role of the GCC and affirmed that Vietnam attaches great importance to further promoting mutually beneficial cooperation with the GCC and other member countries. The Government leader emphasised that Vietnam is ready to act as a bridge and promote cooperation between ASEAN and GCC - the two leading dynamic development regions in the world, for peace, stability and development in the region and the world.



Chinh said that the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam and the GCC Secretariat opens a new potential channel of cooperation, a milestone in the relationship between Vietnam and the GCC. He requested that the sides soon agree on a specific cooperation programme to implement the MoU effectively.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (left) and Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General Jassim Muhammad Al-Budaiwi at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

For his part, Al-Budaiwi hailed the role and position of Vietnam in the international arena as well as its recent achievements.



He affirmed that all six Gulf countries have maintained good relations with Vietnam and the two sides still have a lot of potential for cooperation, adding that the GCC Secretariat will actively help Vietnam to boost cooperation with Gulf countries in areas where both sides have strengths.

Regarding ASEAN-GCC cooperation, the GCC Secretary General said that the two sides will write a success story as they are both stable, dynamic and peace-loving regions and are making efforts to promote cooperation for the benefit of their people.

Chinh took the occasion to invite Al-Budaiwi to visit Vietnam soon to expedite the implementation of concrete cooperation contents./.