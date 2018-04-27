Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc visits Singapore Management University (Source: VNA)

Singapore (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc visited the Singapore Management University (SMU), one of the top establishments supporting start-ups in Singapore on April 27.



Talking with SMU lecturers and students, the PM expressed his impression on a start-up incubator there that fostered 170 well-known firms in the country and region.



Lauding Singapore as one of the countries that takes the lead in developing start-up eco-system, the PM said Vietnam is facilitating the field in which universities take an important role, adding that Vietnam is home to nearly 40 start-up incubators, mostly in universities.



He suggested SMU launch a programme to offer Vietnamese students internship in Singapore’s small and medium-sized start-ups, as well as training to management staff at Vietnam’s start-up incubators



The leader also proposed holding exchanges to share experience and showcase products and services between start-ups from Vietnamese universities and SMU.



Extending a message to around 100 Vietnamese students in SMU - one of the top public universities in Singapore, the PM wished that they would acquire the most advanced management skills and develop their ability in the most creative environment.



He reiterated the Vietnamese government’s policy of creating all favourable conditions for Vietnamese graduates abroad upon their return, and believed that they will be in the vanguard of building start-ups in both nations.



Under the witness of the PM, the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City (UEH), SMU and Vina Capital signed a cooperation agreement on the establishment of a start-up and innovation centre in Ho Chi Minh City.



The SMU, UEH and the Private Economic Development Board under the Vietnamese Government’s Advisory Council for Administrative Procedure Reform signed a cooperation agreement on studying and reporting Vietnam’s start-up system.



SMU President Prof. De Meyer said SMU plans to hold leadership training courses with the Young Businesspeople Association of Ho Chi Minh City.-VNA