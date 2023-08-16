Pristine beauty of Dong Lam plain in Lang Son
Dong Lam plain in Huu Lung district of the northern mountainous province of Lang Son is adorned with a green cushion of grass and surrounded by limestone mountains, and long been considered a popular spot for those looking to immerse themselves in nature’s embrace.
A solitary tree on Dong Lam plain, standing in the middle of vast grasslands. (Photo: VNA)
Dong Lam plain and herds of horses have become a special attraction for tourists and photographers. (Photo: VNA)
Located some 125 kilometres from Hanoi, Dong Lam plain boasts a tranquil beauty in an open expanse. (Photo: VNA)
The tranquil, rustic beauty of Dong Lam plain (Photo: VNA)
Michi Camp is another ideal relax destination in Huu Lung district. (Photo: VNA)