Pristine beauty of Dong Lam plain in Lang Son

Dong Lam plain in Huu Lung district of the northern mountainous province of Lang Son is adorned with a green cushion of grass and surrounded by limestone mountains, and long been considered a popular spot for those looking to immerse themselves in nature’s embrace.
  • A solitary tree on Dong Lam plain, standing in the middle of vast grasslands. (Photo: VNA)

  • Dong Lam plain and herds of horses have become a special attraction for tourists and photographers. (Photo: VNA)

  • Located some 125 kilometres from Hanoi, Dong Lam plain boasts a tranquil beauty in an open expanse. (Photo: VNA)

  • The tranquil, rustic beauty of Dong Lam plain (Photo: VNA)

  • Michi Camp is another ideal relax destination in Huu Lung district. (Photo: VNA)

