Pristine beauty of Mu Waterfall in Hoa Binh province
Mu Waterfall in Tu Do commune, Lac Son district, in Hoa Binh province is almost untouched by human hand. At a height of over 1,000 metres and with six cascades pouring into a large lake downstream, the spot provides visitors with dramatic yet tranquil scenery.
-
Mu Waterfall from above. (Photo: VNA)
-
A bird’s eye view of Mu Waterfall. (Photo: VNA)
-
Mu Waterfall during the wet season. (Photo: VNA)
-
Tourists having fun downstream of Mu Waterfall. (Photo: VNA)
-
The pristine beauty of Mu Waterfall. (Photo: VNA)