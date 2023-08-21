Hotline: (024) 39411349
Pristine beauty of Mu Waterfall in Hoa Binh province

Mu Waterfall in Tu Do commune, Lac Son district, in Hoa Binh province is almost untouched by human hand. At a height of over 1,000 metres and with six cascades pouring into a large lake downstream, the spot provides visitors with dramatic yet tranquil scenery.
  • Mu Waterfall from above. (Photo: VNA)

  • A bird’s eye view of Mu Waterfall. (Photo: VNA)

  • Mu Waterfall during the wet season. (Photo: VNA)

  • Tourists having fun downstream of Mu Waterfall. (Photo: VNA)

  • The pristine beauty of Mu Waterfall. (Photo: VNA)

