Procedures to be streamlined to grant work permits to foreigners in Vietnam
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has been assigned to urgently gather public opinions and streamline procedures for granting work permits to foreign nationals working in Vietnam.
The focus should be on online permit issuance and transitioning from "pre-check" to "post-check" mechanisms to ensure transparency and convenience.
It was part of the Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha’s conclusion at the meeting on the draft Decree amending and supplementing certain articles of the Government Decree regulating foreign workers working in Vietnam and the recruitment and management of Vietnamese workers working for foreign organisations and individuals in Vietnam.
According to the conclusion, the Deputy PM said revising legal regulations regarding Vietnamese labour working for foreign organisations and individuals in Vietnam is a crucial, complex, and sensitive matter that pertains to national security and external relations. It requires thorough review, in-depth research, comprehensive evaluation and caution, and especially obtaining feedback from stakeholders, notably diplomatic representation agencies, international organisations, and more.
The draft Decree should be completed and submitted to the Prime Minister before August 25./.