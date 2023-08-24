Society Seminar on President Ho Chi Minh, Fidel Castro’s contributions held A seminar on President Ho Chi Minh and Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro’s contributions to fraternal ties between Vietnam and Cuba recently took place in Havana, as part of the ongoing visit by head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia from August 22-24.

Society Efforts to promote Vietnamese language in Vietnamese communities abroad Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang has agreed with the content of a 2024 plan to mark Day for Honouring Vietnamese Language in Vietnamese Communities Abroad (September 8) next year as proposed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Society Vietnam attends workshop on managing potential East Sea conflict A Vietnamese delegation, led by Khuat Duy Le Minh, deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ department of international law and treaties, participated in the 32nd workshop on managing potential conflict in the East Sea held in Banten province, Indonesia, on August 24.

Society Draft law removes stipulation requiring realty transactions to be conducted on trading floors The revised draft Law on Real Estate Business has removed a stipulation requiring real estate transactions to be conducted on real estate trading floors and instead only encourages the practice.