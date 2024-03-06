Business Export furniture fair opens house in HCM City The Ho Chi Minh City Export Furniture Fair 2024 (HawaExpo 2024) kicked off on March 6 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in district 7 and the White Palace Convention Centre Pham Van Dong in Thu Duc city.

Business Tuyen Quang breaks ground on new biomass fuel plant with Japanese partner Authorities of northern Tuyen Quang province and Japan’s Erex JSC kicked off the construction of the Erex Sakura Tuyen Quang biomass fuel plant on March 6.

Business Amanotes named best music game publisher Amanotes, the renowned mobile game publisher, is the only Vietnamese representative to clinch the prestigious title of Best Music Game Publisher at the highly acclaimed Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2023, reaffirming the company’s global impact and leadership role in the mobile gaming industry.

Business Vinh Phuc approves 81-million-USD project on industrial park development The People's Committee of northern Vinh Phuc province on March 5 granted investment certificates for the construction of the Phuc Yen Industrial Park project worth of 2 trillion VND (81 million USD) for the two companies.