Videos Hue culture takes centre stage at Hanoi’s Temple of Literature The Hue Monuments Conservation Centre has cooperated with the Centre for Cultural and Scientific Activities and Education at the Temple of Literature (Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam) in Hanoi to host the “Heritage Convergence” programme, which aims to showcase the essential values of cultural heritage. This event also forms part of activities celebrating Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day (November 23).

Culture - Sports Hai Phong exhibition displays antiques More than 200 antiques, including stone artifacts from the Late Neolithic Era, are on display at Hai Phong Museum in the northern port city of Hai Phong from November 21.