Business Nghi Son 2 Thermal Power Plant connected with national electricty grid The first phase of a 500kV transmission line project connecting the Nghi Son 2 Thermal Power Plant with the national electricity grid was put into operation on March 26.

Business Rising costs might force EVN to increase retail electricity prices: SSI Rising production costs might force the Vietnam Electricity (EVN) to raise retail power prices but no official decisions had been made for this year, according to SSI Research.

Business AEON Vietnam to build new shopping mall in Bac Ninh province AEON Vietnam will kick off construction of a new shopping mall worth some 190 million USD in the northern province of Bac Ninh next year, per an MoU on cooperation signed between the company and local authorities on March 26.