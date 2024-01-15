Drawing inspiration from the Ngu Tao (Fish and Hornwort) painting by talented lacquer artist Nguyen Huyen, the young designers behind the Moon n Sun project have crafted a collection of New Year gifts for 2024 and the Lunar New Year.

The Ngu Tao painting created in 1975 depicts four graceful goldfish swimming amid branches of hornwort, symbolising vitality, abundance, and prosperity.

The gift collection includes lacquered boxes of various sizes and shapes, representing wishes for a New Year full of energy, peace, prosperity, and happiness. The artists want to tell a folk tale featuring narratives on fine arts, talented Vietnamese artists, and the traditional craft of Ha Thai village in Hanoi.

Through the artworks, the visionary behind the project aims to promote and preserve rich cultural values that resonate deeply within Vietnamese society./.

VNA