Society Passengers through Noi Bai int’l airport up slightly before holiday The number of passengers passing through Hanoi-based Noi Bai International Airport on August 31 increased by 15% from a day earlier, ahead of the four-day National Day holiday from September 1-4, the airport's leader has said.

Society Hanoi offers free double-decker rides on holiday The Department of Tourism of Hanoi on August 31 announced free services for visitors taking the city’s double decker bus tour during the National Day holiday.

Society Over 97,000 workers sent abroad in eight months Vietnam sent 97,234 workers abroad in the first eight months of 2023, equivalent to over 88% of the year’s target, reported the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA).

Society Transport sector well prepared for National Day break Transport enterprises have developed plans and readied their fleets to serve passengers, as travel demand is forecast to surge from the late afternoon of August 31 – the last working day before the four-day National Day break.