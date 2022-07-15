Society Criminal cases drop, online frauds rise in HCM City The People’s Procuracy of Ho Chi Minh City detected and prosecuted 3,677 criminal cases in the first six months of this year, a decrease of 1,441 cases compared with the same period last year.

Society Defence Minister offers incense at national historical relic site in Thai Nguyen General Phan Van Giang, Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Defence Minister, led a delegation to offer incense at the 27/7 National Historical Relic Site in Hung Son commune, Dai Tu district, the northern province of Thai Nguyen on July 14 ahead of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).

Society Gia Lai works to prevent cross-border human trafficking In recent years, authorities and people of the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai have taken drastic measures to fight cross-border human trafficking.

Society Preserving traditional embroidery crafts in Hanoi Women in Tay Mo Village, Nam Tu Liem District of Hanoi are teaching embroidery for free to young people, in the hopes they will keep the traditional handicraft alive.