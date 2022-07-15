Proportion of online public services grows 1.6 times
The proportion of online administrative services hit 45.78% as of June, an annual growth of 1.6 times from the same period last year.
People check the administrative procedure handling process at the public administrative service centre of Phu Tho province (Photo: dangcongsan.vn)
It was among the highlights listed in a report by the Ministry of Information and Communications, which was released on July 14.
June saw outstanding works completed in the post, telecommunications, and IT sectors. Among them were the organisation of the 2020 Vietnam Stamp Exhibition (Vietstampex 2020), the biggest of its kind in the country to date, a symposium on 'The Future of Internet', and the international seminar-exhibition Vietnam Security Summit 2022.
Meanwhile, June revenue of the IT industry was estimated at 12.2 billion USD, up 30% year-on-year, with hardware and electronics export turnover hitting some 9.5 million USD, increasing by 28% over the same period in 2021.
Also in the month, the ministry launched the make-in-Vietnam digital products award 2022 to encourage, promote, and find outstanding Vietnamese technology products.
Directing the sector’s operations in the time to come, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung underscored the opening of a digital museum, shutting off 2G network, and running frequency auctions in the last six months of the year.
He also requested completing the content of many laws such as those on electronic transaction, digital technology industry, and telecommunications, among others./.