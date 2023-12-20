Society Burial service for soldier's remains repatriated from Laos The northwestern mountainous province of Son La on December 20 held a memorial and burial service for Vietnamese voluntary soldier Ha Van Om who laid down his life in Laos.

Society President lauds students, asks to join hands in realising national goal Students should affirm and demonstrate their responsibility towards the country, with a view to realising the goal of becoming a developed country with high income by 2045, President Vo Van Thuong emphasised while addressing the 11th National Congress of the Vietnamese Students’ Association (VSA) in Hanoi on December 19.

Society Italian TV presenter impressed by beautiful, captivating Vietnam Italian fashion model and television presenter Elisabetta Gregoraci has shared her impressions and experience from her recent trip to Vietnam, in a conversation with Silvio Vecchione, Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Naples city, southern Italy.