Videos Domestic coffee prices at record high New records have continuously been set in the prices of coffee in Central Highlands localities recently, now standing at over 3.65 USD per kilo.

Business Vietnam's exports to US steadily recover Vietnam's exports to the US have steadily rebounded since late last year, experiencing robust growth in export value during the first two months of 2024.

Business Vietnam ready to back Denmark's APM Terminals to pilot green port projects: Deputy PM Vietnam is ready to provide favourable conditions for APM Terminals to pilot green port projects along with a mechanism for direct electricity trading from renewable energy projects in Vietnam, said Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha while hosting the Danish company's CEO Keith Svendsen in Hanoi on March 18.

Business Digital payments push women-led businesses’ revenue: Visa Some 62% of women-led small and medium-sized enterprises and micro-businesses reported increased revenue after adopting digital payments, according to a recent study on small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in Vietnam released by Visa, a global leader in digital payments.