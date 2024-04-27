Public screening of documentaries to mark anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory
The National Documentary and Scientific Film Studio (DSF) will host a documentary film screening programme between May 3-5 to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954 - 2024).
A screenshot from the 2017 documentary film "Chuyen nhung nguoi linh gia (Stories of old soldiers)" by Director Duong Ngoc Hoa. (Photo: dangcongsan.vn)
At the headquarters on 465 Hoang Hoa Tham street, Hanoi’s Ba Dinh district, six films will be screened for the public free of charge, including "Dien Bien Phu" (1964), "Hoi uc Dien Bien (Memories of Dien Bien)” (1994), "Chuyen nhung nguoi linh gia (Stories of old soldiers)" (2017), and "Chia lua cung Dien Bien (Sharing fire with Dien Bien)" (2024).
According to a DSF representative, these films were made by the studio's artists against the backdrop of the most intense years in the anti-French colonial war and the subsequent process of national building and development up to the present day.
After seven decades of construction and development, Dien Bien Phu has emerged as a beacon in the northwestern region, serving as an economic, cultural, and tourist hub. The lives of local people have significantly improved, enjoying prosperity and happiness in peace.
The programme aims to bridge the audience with the nation's history, so that the young generations are always grateful for, pay tribute to, and take pride in the country’s historic achievements and current position./.