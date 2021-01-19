Public security intelligence force must put itself under Party’s leadership: PM
The people’s public security intelligence force must always put itself under the Party’s absolute and direct leadership in all aspects, the State President’s command, the Prime Minister’s united governance and direction, and the Minister of Public Security’s concentrated and direct management, PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The people’s public security intelligence force must always put itself under the Party’s absolute and direct leadership in all aspects, the State President’s command, the Prime Minister’s united governance and direction, and the Minister of Public Security’s concentrated and direct management, PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said.
Addressing a ceremony marking the force’s 75th anniversary (February 21) in Hanoi on January 19, PM Phuc stressed that to fulfill the heavy responsibility assigned by the Party, State, Ministry of Public Security, and people, the public security intelligence force needs to be well aware of the situation and their tasks while closely following and effectively serving the Party and State’s leadership and governance.
In the time ahead, it has to thoroughly grasp and build an action programme to effectively carry out the Resolution of the coming 13th National Party Congress, have a better grasp of the situation, and improve strategic counseling to meet new requirements in the national development and defence process, the PM said.
The force was also requested to proactively take action to help enhance Vietnam’s relations with external partners and promote the country’s position and prestige, thus serving the cause of national industrialisation and modernisation.
PM Phuc also asked for increased education in terms of politics, thought, tradition, revolutionary morality, and occupational skills for intelligence officers, as well as the building of a contingent of intelligence officers who have firm political mettle, steadfastness, and absolute loyalty to the Party, Fatherland, and people, are ready to sacrifice for the sake of the Party and nation’s revolutionary cause, and have a sharp vision and outstanding qualifications to fulfill both short- and long-term tasks.
The Government leader expressed his belief that under the Party’s leadership, the people’s public security intelligence force will obtain even greater achievements, thereby contributing to the cause of national construction and defence and deserving the Party, State, and people’s trust.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)On February 21, 1946, then President Ho Chi Minh signed Decree No 23/SL on unifying public security units nationwide to into “Viet Nam Cong an vu” (Public Security Department of Vietnam) and regulating tasks for it, including intelligence affairs.
Over the last 75 years, the people’s public security intelligence force has secured a lot of excellent accomplishments, deserving its status as one of the key and trustworthy armed forces of the Party, State, and people.
On this occasion, the force was honoured with a first-class Fatherland Protection Order by the Party and State for its major contributions to the cause of national development and safeguarding./.