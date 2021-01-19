Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

On February 21, 1946, then President Ho Chi Minh signed Decree No 23/SL on unifying public security units nationwide to into “Viet Nam Cong an vu” (Public Security Department of Vietnam) and regulating tasks for it, including intelligence affairs.Over the last 75 years, the people’s public security intelligence force has secured a lot of excellent accomplishments, deserving its status as one of the key and trustworthy armed forces of the Party, State, and people.On this occasion, the force was honoured with a first-class Fatherland Protection Order by the Party and State for its major contributions to the cause of national development and safeguarding./.