Videos Retailers anticipate business to pick up in year-end shopping season Retailers in Vietnam are increasing inventory and have launched promotions in anticipation of opportunities in the year-end shopping season, as there are just two months left until the Lunar New Year (Tet) – the biggest festival in a year of Vietnamese people.

Videos Rice exports expected to hit 5 billion USD this year Rice export volume and value during the first 11 months surpassed the figures of the entire 2022, and this year’s revenue is expected to reach 5 billion USD.

Business Minister hosts UAE firm seeking business opportunities in Vietnam Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien had a working session with leaders of Sirius International Holding of the UAE in Hanoi on December 19 to discuss business and investment cooperation opportunities in Vietnam.

Business Singaporean investors prioritise HCM City in expansion plans Many Singaporean businesses and investors have given priority to Ho Chi Minh City in their operational expansion plans, especially in the fields of finance, trade and high technology.