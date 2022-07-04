PV Coating wins contract in Myanmar
Illustrative image (Source: PV Coating)Hanoi (VNA) – PetroVietnam Coating JSC, a member of PetroVietnam Gas JSC, has won a contract to coat a 14-inch, 9.5km-long marine pipeline using anti-corrosion method and reinforced concrete as part of a mining project run by Thailand's PTTEP Group in Myanmar.
According to the firm, the project will be implemented in the third quarter of 2022.
PVCoating reported that in the first six months of 2022, along with providing services to major customers such as Nippon Steel, Anpha ECC, Thanglong Technical, Tan Nhat Tien, Thai Duong and Vietsovpetro, the company focused on bidding for projects inside and outside the country.
Last year, despite COVID-19, the firm managed to maintain production and ensure the provision of services to its customers.
At the same time, it applied measures to cut costs and ensure capital for production.
Deputy General Director of PV Gas Huynh Quang Hai said that this year, PV Coating needs to improve its capacity to win coating contracts for more oil and gas projects./.