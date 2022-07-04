Business Newly-established businesses exceed 70,000 in first half There were 76,233 newly-registered enterprises in the first six months of this year, an increase of over 13% compared to the same period last year.

Business Cement prices rise, profits to fall Mounting fuel and coal costs have been added to cement producers' bills, leaving them no choice but to increase prices.

Business European stakeholders' confidence in Vietnam's business environment slightly declines: EuroCham European business stakeholders' confidence in Vietnam's investment environment declined slightly in the second quarter of this year, according to the Business Climate Index (BCI) released by the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham).