PV GAS’s pre-tax profit up nearly 62% in 9 months
The Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation (PV GAS) posted a pre-tax profit of 14 trillion VND (nearly 590 million USD) in the first three quarters of 2022, up 61.8% year-on-year.
The firm’s revenue reached an estimated 76.5 trillion VND in the period, representing a rise of 30% compared to the same period last year.
PV GAS sold 5.7 billion cu.m of gas in the January – September period, up 4% year-on-year.
1MMTPA Thi Vai LNG project invested by PV GAS in Cai Mep Industrial Park in the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau is ready to receive gas for the first time early next quarter, while the signing of LNG contract for trial operation is underway.
PV GAS targets a revenue of 100 trillion VND, and pre-tax profit of 15.5 trillion VND in 2022, up 26.6% and 38.4%, respectively, over the same period last year.
To fulfill its production and business targets in 2022, PV GAS continues efforts to ensure stable and safe operation of gas facilities.
It will work regularly with relevant ministries and sectors to increase gas supply for power production, and control the progress of and ensure capital for important projects./.