PV Power targets 1,707 million KWh of electricity in November (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The PetroVietnam Power Corporation (PV Power), a subsidiary of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), set a goal of producing 1,707 million KWh of power and earning nearly 2.5 trillion VND (110.3 million USD) in November.



To accomplish this goal, PV Power continues to strengthen measures to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure safe, stable and efficient operation of its power plants.



According to PV Power, its power plants’ electricity output in October reached 598.7 million kWh and its revenue last month was estimated at over 1 trillion VND, raising the 10-month respective figures to 12,797 million kWh and 21,727 billion VND.



Apart from producing power, PV Power has also actively implemented investment projects.



On October 24, the Quang Ninh liquefied natural gas (LNG) power project, jointly implemented by a joint venture of four investors: PV Power, Colavi, Tokyo Gas and Marubeni, officially kicked off. This is the first power plant project using imported LNG in the northern region with an expected capacity of 1,500 MW./.