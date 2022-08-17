Business Vietnamese handicrafts introduced in New York Eight Vietnamese handicraft exporters are introducing their products at the NY Now exhibition that is underway in New York, the US with the participation of about 950 businesses from 35 countries.

Business Japanese firm buys 35.1% stake at Vietnam’s power company JERA Inc., a power generation company of Japan, has signed a deal to buy a 35.1% stake at Vietnam’s Gia Lai Electricity Joint Stock Company (GEC) to tap the Southeast Asian nation's growing demand for electricity and further its own decarbonisation efforts, Nikkei Asia reported.