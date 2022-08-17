PVCFC ensures fertiliser supply despite 14-day maintenance
The PetroVietnam Camau Fertilizer JSC (PVCFC) will halt the operation of its fertiliser factory for maintenance from August 18 to September 4, the firm has announced.
Nguyen Duy Hai, Director of the factory, said that the firm has mobilised more than 1,000 staff from contractors and experts serving the maintenance.
This is a regular work with the highest number of items ever. However, it has prepared plans to ensure the supply of fertilisers to farmers ahead of the upcoming Winter-Spring crop.
In order to ensure the supply of high-quality fertilisers to farmers in the crop, the PPVCFC has designed production and transport plans to provide its products to all regions across the country.
For the crop, the company has prepared over 350,000 tonnes of fertiliser of all kinds such as urea, NPK, and OM Ca Mau organic fertiliser./.
