Business Vietnam to export first batch of bird’s nests to China this month The General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) has officially allowed a Vietnamese enterprise to export bird’s nests to the country, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has announced.

Business Fitch Ratings optimistic about Vietnam's economic growth Credit ratings agency Fitch Ratings on November 9 forecast Vietnam’s GDP growth to accelerate to 6.3% in 2024 and 7.0% in 2025.