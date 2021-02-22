PVEP maintains stable, safe production amidst COVID-19
Hanoi(VNA) – PetroVietnam Exploration Production Corporation (PVEP) said it has rolled out measures synchronously to stabilise production and combat the COVID-19 pandemic, thus ensuring safety for its employees and oil and gas projects.
As of February 15, its total exploitation output, both at home and abroad, was over 5.4 million barrels, the corporation said, noting that if the output is maintained, the firm would complete the target of exploiting 3.7 million tonnes of oil this year.
Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, PVEP has stepped up medical check-up for labourers before they are sent to work at oil and gas facilities. Meanwhile, its units have regularly provided an update on the pandemic situation for the corporation steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.
COVID-19 prevention and control measures will be maintained in the corporation in the time ahead to ensure safety for its employees as well as stable production and business./.