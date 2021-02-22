Business Fight with e-commerce fraud to be increasingly fierce The General Department for Market Surveillance has shown determination in the fight against counterfeit goods and trade fraud products in e-commerce channels.

Business THACO exports largest-ever batch of automobiles, components, spare parts The Truong Hai Auto Corporation (THACO), a major car maker of Vietnam, recently exported more than 200 automobiles along with components and spare parts, the largest batch of goods it has shipped abroad so far.

Business Hybrid model, the new rising trend in office market A hybrid working model comprising both remote and office-based work is a trend that many companies will embrace since working methods have changed globally after the pandemic broke out, including in Vietnam, experts have predicted.

Business Switching to HNX can help reduce overload on HoSE: VNDirect CEO Market regulators should consider policies to encourage companies listed on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) to temporarily switch to the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), said CEO of VNDirect Securities Co Do Ngoc Quynh.