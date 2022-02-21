Business HCM City aims to help 3,000 firms enhance innovative capacity Ho Chi Minh City aims to help 3,000 local businesses strengthen their innovation capacity from nơ to until 2025, according to the city’s project to develop the local startup ecosystem in the 2021-2025 period.

Dialogue seeks to settle businesses' obstacles related to tax policies The Ministry of Finance (MoF) recently held a dialogue on tax and customs policies with the Republic of Korea (RoK)'s firms in both in-person and virtual forms.

Current, savings account ratio on the rise A financial report analysis of 24 Vietnamese banks shows that the average Current and Savings Account (CASA) ratio of the banks rose from 17 percent in 2020 to 19.4 percent in late 2021.