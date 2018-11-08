UNIDO experts survey coffee production used pyrolysis technology in Viet Hien Company Limited. (Photo: VNA)

The pyrolysis technology applied in coffee production in the Central Highland province of Dak Lak has shown efficiency in reducing greenhouse gas emission and improving product quality, a survey of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) said on November 7.Pyrolysis is thermochemical decomposition of organic material at elevated temperatures in the absence of oxygen. Pyrolysis of coffee husks creates heat which can be used to dry coffee beans and leaves a solid residue, which is rich in carbon content and can be used to improve soil fertility while minimising CO2 emissions.Three years ago, Viet Hien Company Limited in the province was the recipient of the pyrolysis technology transfer under the “Minimisation of Industrial Waste for Low Carbon Production” project funded by the Swiss Federal Department of Economic Affairs through the UNIDO. Besides disseminating the pyrolysis equipment in Dak Lak province, the firm successfully transferred the technology to Brazil.Swiss Ambassador to Vietnam Maser Mallor lauded the efficiency of pyrolysis technology used in coffee production in Vietnam, saying that it helps lower greenhouse gas emission while saving electricity and water.She affirmed that Vietnam is among prioritised countries in the Swiss Government’s economic cooperation programme, and her country will continue supporting Vietnam to improve its capacity in environmental protection and response to climate change.According to the UNIDO, during 2013-2017, the project backed clean production at 16 rice and 10 coffee processing plants, saving 1.08 million kWh per year, equivalent to more than 80,000 USD, and cutting 621 tonnes of CO2 each year.-VNA