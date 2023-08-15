At the Q&A session (Photo: VNA)

– Q&A activity is a highly effective form of parliamentary supervision, said National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue at the closing of the Q&A session at the 25th meeting of the NA Standing Committee in Hanoi on August 15.In his closing speech, Hue said the questions raised at the one-day session are well-prepared and meet the expectation of voters.During the session, Minister of Justice Le Thanh Long, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan and other ministers and heads of departments answered questions of lawmakers and offered explanations about issues of public concern.Chairman Hue affirmed that the NA Standing Committee and lawmakers appreciated the Cabinet members’ replies to questions and agreed with solutions and commitments made at the event.He requested that the Government and ministers study carefully the opinions of lawmakers and drastically direct the implementation of adopted solutions to address outstanding problems./.