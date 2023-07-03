Quang Binh is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the UNSCO’s recognition of the Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park as a world natural heritage site.

The provincial Party Committee said Quang Binh will do its utmost to preserve and exploit the heritage reasonably, effectively and sustainably in line with law, and relevant international conventions.

The locality will also closely coordinate with the management board of the Hin Nam No National Park of Laos, which borders the Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, to form a unique tourist site of Southeast Asia and the world as well.

The Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park comprises an area of over 123,300 ha.

The property contains and protects over 104 km of caves and underground rivers, making it one of the most outstanding limestone karst ecosystems in the world.

The Son Doong Cave, first explored in 2009, is believed to contain the world’s largest cave passage in terms of diameter and continuity.

The park has been twice recognised by UNESCO as a World Natural Heritage Site, with the second in 2015./.

VNA