Google has teamed up with Quang Binh to promote tourism in the central coastal province.

Quang Binh is the first Vietnamese province to sign contracts with Google Arts & Culture and to become one of its nearly 2,000 partners.

Quang Binh would act as a focal point for others provinces and cities including Thua Thien-Hue, Da Nang, Quang Nam to work with Google to deploy a tourism and culture promotion campaign this year.

The photos and videos were collected from June 6-24.

Meanwhile, a programme titled "Google Adventure Vietnam", which takes place in Quang Binh, Quang Nam and Da Nang from June 24 to 28, has been launched.

The programme aims to promote Vietnam to the world via the videos of international and domestic Youtube creators.—VNA