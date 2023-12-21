During the time Tien Son Cave was closed, the Phong Nha - Ke Bang Tourism Center renovated the system of walkways, stops, check-in points and others, to better serve tourists.

Tien Son Cave is located in Tram - Me residential area, Phong Nha town, in the service - administrative subdivision of Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park.

To visit Tien Son, visitors must pass 583 steps since this cave is located halfway up the mountain. The temperatures in the cave range from 18-20 degrees Celsius, cool in summer and warm in winter.

Tien Son cave was discovered by local people in 1935. In 1999, the Royal British Cave Association conducted a survey of this entire 980-meter long cave. A year later, Quang Binh put it into tourism exploitation, attracting dozens of thousands of visitors each year./.

VNA