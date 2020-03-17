Quang Nam fishermen enjoy bumper shrimp season
Fishermen in Quang Nam Province are happy with their hauls of shrimp. (Photo dantri.com.vn)
Quang Nam (VNS/VNA) - Fishermen in coastal communes of Duy Hai and Duy Nghia in the central province of Quang Nam are happy with the ongoing bumper ruoc bien (sea shrimp)-season, as a fishing boat can earn a few million of dong per trip.
The atmosphere in the two communes in Duy Xuyen district is bustling. Although it is the start of shrimp season, the fishermen are taking advantage of the weather to go to sea.
According to many local fishermen, this year's season has come later than usual.
“Normally, the shrimp season starts in the first lunar month, but this year fell on the fifteenth day of the second lunar month,” Nguyen Van Tai, a 60-year-old fisherman said.
The shrimp fishing season usually lasts only 1-2 months.
Favourable weather has created good conditions for local fishermen to go to sea and bring in lucrative hauls.
Fisherman Le Van Chin, living at Village 3, Duy Hai commune, said that for four days, he and his two sons have been out at sea. A daily trip starts at 5am and ends at about 1pm.
“On one day, we can get a maximum of a tonne of tiny shrimp and a minimum of 100kg,” Chin said.
“Our boat goes about one nautical mile, then we drop the nets at a depth of about 5-6m to catch tiny shrimp.”
“These days, all members of my family are involved in the trade.
“My two sons and I go to sea, while my wife dries shrimp in the sun to sell to the traders.”
Fishermen, after pulling in their nets full of shrimp, they will return to shore. Then a fisherman will use a small conical boat to carry the shrimp ashore and sell to traders on the beach.
The price of fresh shrimp ranges from 20,000-30,000 VND (1.3 USD) per kg, and dried tiny shrimp from 60,000-90,000 VND per kg. Four kilos of fresh shrimp can create 1kg of dried shrimp.
At current prices, Chin and his family can earn more than 10 million VND a day, and a minimum of 1 million VND a day.
Stirfried shrimp with star fruit and deep-fried spring rolls mixed with shrimp are popular dishes in the area./.