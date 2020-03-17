Society Korean language test for Vietnamese guest workers to be launched online The Centre of Overseas Labour has decided to launch an online Korean language test for Vietnamese workers to be sent to the Republic of Korea (RoK) as part of the Employment Permit System (EPS) programme.

Society COVID-19: UK Ambassador thanks Vietnamese doctors, Gov’t officials UK Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward has recently made a clip in Vietnamese language, thanking Vietnam for its support for British citizens and tourists amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Society Van Don Airport receives Vietnamese citizens from Europe Three flights of the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines carrying 159 passengers, mostly Vietnamese citizens returning from Europe, landed at Van Don International Airport in Quang Ninh province on March 16.