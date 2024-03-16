Quang Nam launches master plan, National Biodiversity Restoration Year
The People’s Committee of Quang Nam held a conference on March 16 to announce this central province’s master plan for the 2021 -2030 period with a vision to 2050, and launch the National Biodiversity Restoration Year 2024.
Addressing the event, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang stressed that the master plan of Quang Nam, approved by the Prime Minister in January, shows a reformed mindset and a new viewpoint, targets, and vision matching the national development orientation and the development targets for the north and coastal central region. It prioritises promoting a green economy and economic restructuring in tandem with growth model reform to secure comprehensive and sustainable development.
He asked the province to quickly build a detailed and scientific implementation plan that takes into account local resources and conditions, adding that it needs to develop infrastructure as well as urban areas and industries, especially tourism, processing, logistics, and seaports to create an inter-connected economic ecosystem.
Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Chi Thanh said Quang Nam held the conference to launch the master plan and the National Biodiversity Restoration Year 2024 with a view to demonstrating its strategic target and vision for maximising potential and advantages while ensuring the harmony between socio-economic development and environmental protection so as to take firm steps on the path to become an important growth powerhouse in the central and Central Highlands regions.
On this occasion, the provincial administration also granted 16 investment policy approval decisions, investment registration certificates, and investment destination surveying agreements to businesses which plan to invest over 20 trillion VND (846.5 million USD) in total. Most of the planned projects are located in the Chu Lai Open Economic Zone./.