Videos Museum keeps memories of Dien Bien Phu victory alive The Dien Bien Phu Victory Museum is located on Vo Nguyen Giap Street in Muong Thanh ward, Dien Bien Phu city, in Dien Bien province, serving as a repository for thousands of documents and artefacts associated with the historic Dien Bien Phu Victory, which shook the world in 1954.

Society Mines Advisory Group Vietnam’s 25-year journey marked in Quang Tri The Mines Advisory Group (MAG), a humanitarian non-government organisation that helps clear explosive ramnants of war, held a ceremony in Dong Ha city, the central province of Quang Tri on March 15 to mark its 25th year of operation in Vietnam.

Society National Press Forum convenes in Ho Chi Minh City The National Press Forum, as part of the National Press Festival 2024, took place in Ho Chi Minh City on March 15, with over 60 veteran journalists and international media experts taking part.