Society Nestlé Vietnam model empowers Vietnamese women A model was launched in Hanoi on March 27 aiming to diversify sustainable livelihood opportunities for women in some Vietnamese localities.

Society Vietnam joins charity fair in Japan The Women’s Association of the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan joined a charity fair recently held by the Asia-Pacific Ladies Friendship Society (ALFS) in Tokyo.

Society Vietnamese youths extend helping hand to impoverished students in Cambodia A programme to present gifts and scholarships for impoverished Cambodian students with Vietnamese roots was held in Phnom Penh on March 27.

Society Pure white Sua flowers during spring in Hanoi Every March, when the weather retains just a hint of cold as the season transitions, is also the time when Sua flowers, known scientifically as Dalbergia tonkinensis, bloom white along the streets and laneways of Vietnam’s capital Hanoi.