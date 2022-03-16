Culture - Sports Thorough preparations made for success of 31st SEA Games Vietnamese ministries, sectors and localities are hastening final preparations for the opening of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) with less than 60 days to go.

Culture - Sports VFF, VPF ink MoU with Deutsche Fußball Liga on developing football in Vietnam The DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga, organising body of Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Vietnamese Football Federation (VFF) and the Vietnam Professional Football League (VPF) to continue supporting the growth of football throughout Vietnam.

Culture - Sports World Cup 2022 qualifiers: Japan pledges more tickets for Vietnamese fans Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam had a meeting on March 15 with Kohzo Tashima, Chairman of the Japan Football Association (JFA), who pledged to provide more tickets for Vietnamese fans to enjoy the Vietnam-Japan return leg as part of the World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

Culture - Sports Da Nang int’l marathon set to resume More than 5,000 local runners have registered to race in the 2022 Manulife Da Nang International Marathon – one of the top marathon destinations in Southeast Asia – on March 20, after a two-year suspension due to COVID-19.