Quang Ngai invests in seaport infrastructure
The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of the central coastal province of Quang Ngai has proposed the provincial People’s Committee and central agencies pay more attention to investment in infrastructure at local fishing ports.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Quang Ngai (VNA) – The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of the central coastal province of Quang Ngai has proposed the provincial People’s Committee and central agencies pay more attention to investment in infrastructure at local fishing ports.
The move is part of the locality’s efforts to remove the “yellow card” warning imposed by the European Commission (EC) over illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.
Quang Ngai counts five seaports – Sa Huynh and My A in Duc Pho town, Tinh Ky and Tinh Hoa in Quang Ngai city, and Ly Son in Ly Son district - of which Tinh Ky and Sa Huynh have been facing environmental pollution due to untreated wastewater discharged by fishing boats.
Tran Le Hong Son, director of the provincial management board of seaports, said the committee has allocated funding to the construction of automatic microbiological wastewater treatment and firefighting systems at the ports.
Officials from the EC will visit Vietnam this October to check measures against IUU fishing in coastal areas, according to an official from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s Vietnam Directorate of Fisheries.
The trip aims to review the country's efforts in removing the “yellow card” warning issued in 2017./.