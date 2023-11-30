Business Prime Minister attends Vietnam-Türkiye business forum in Ankara Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh suggested Türkiye recognise Vietnam’s full market economy status and the two sides negotiate a free trade agreement while addressing a business forum in Ankara on November 30 (local time).

Business Dong Thap calls for investment from Japan A conference aimed at promoting investment and trade cooperation between the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap and Japan was organised on November 29, attracting more than 50 enterprises and investors from both sides.

Business Petrol prices increase on November 30 The Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance on November 30 decided to increase the retail prices of petrol products.

Business Singaporean enterprises explore Long An’s investment environment The Mekong Delta province of Long An is willing to create favourable conditions for Singaporean businesses to expand investment in the locality, especially in the fields of innovation, green energy transition, industrial infrastructure, urban infrastructure, health, processing, manufacturing, and financial market development.