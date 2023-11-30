Quang Ninh hosts 15th Vietnam-China international trade, tourism fair
The 15th Vietnam-China international trade and tourism fair opened in Mong Cai City, in the northern border province of Quang Ninh on November 30.
The fair has been held in turn by Mong Cai and China’s Dongxing city since 2006, and is included in the annual national trade promotion programme of the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade.
This year’s five-day event comprises more than 400 booths of over 200 organisations, with over 2,000 products from over 50 provinces and cities in Vietnam and China on display.
In his opening remarks, Vice Chairman of the Quang Ninh People’s Committee Bui Van Khang said that during its development and international integration process, Quang Ninh has worked hard to develop its friendship and cooperation with Chinese localities, partners and investors.
China is currently Quang Ninh’s leading partner in foreign direct investment (FDI) with 92 projects, accounting for 47.42% of registered capital of a total of 172 FDI projects in Quang Ninh.
Huang Jiasheng, head of the delegation of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, proposed the two sides work together to perfect the policy of opening the door to cross-border trade.
This year’s fair includes an exhibition of the socioeconomic achievements, a display and introduction of Vietnamese and Chinese goods, a forum on cross-border tourism via the international border gate pair of Mong Cai and Dongxing, and a forum on the export of agro-forestry-fisheries products to China.
In addition, cultural and sport activities are scheduled to be held, including singing on the border river, a cultural exchange event between the youth of Mong Cai and Dongxing, an international golf tourism tournament, and a friendship running race./.