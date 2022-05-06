Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: HCM City football fans facilitated to cheer along pedestrian street Five giant LED displays have been installed along Nguyen Hue pedestrian street in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 1 so that local fans can watch and cheer for the national football squad along their journey at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Fire ceremony to take place this afternoon The fire ceremony for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) will start at 5pm of May 6 at Ho Chi Minh Museum in Hanoi, according to the Organising Committee.

Culture - Sports Artists preparing for SEA Games opening ceremony The opening ceremony of SEA Games 31, with the theme “Welcome Southeast Asia”, will take place on May 12 at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi. In preparation, some 1,000 artists and actors have been working hard to present rich, artistic performances combined with modern technology.