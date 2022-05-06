Quang Ninh ready for SEA Games 31
The northern coastal province of Quang Ninh is now ready for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) as all preparations for hosting seven sports have been completed, according to Nguyen Thanh Tung, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture and Sports.
To date, athletes of women's football, and men's beach volleyball from Cambodia, Thailand and the Philippines and four men's handball teams have come to Quang Ninh for training.
The Vietnamese men’s beach handball team has been in from April 28. Its goal is to defend the gold medal gained at SEA Games 30.
The opening ceremony of SEA Games 31 will take place on May 12. Eight out of the 40 sports are scheduled to begin in the period of May 6-11.
The province’s Organising Board of SEA Games 31 has arranged function rooms to serve delegates, its members, referees and the countries’ delegations. Each competition venue has an oratory to meet the religious needs of competitors.
It has also mobilised 300 volunteers who are students of the Ha Long University to support SEA Games 31 works.
The provincial police have also deployed forces to ensure security and traffic order for the Games./.