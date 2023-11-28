Quang Ninh remains biggest FDI destination
The northern province of Quang Ninh took the lead nationwide in foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction in the January-November period, with nearly 3.11 billion USD.
As of November 20, there were 38,844 valid FDI projects worth almost 462.4 billion USD in total across Vietnam. (Photo: congthuong.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The northern province of Quang Ninh took the lead nationwide in foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction in the January-November period, with nearly 3.11 billion USD.
The amount accounts for nearly 10.8% of the total registered capital and rises 42.3% from the same period last year, the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) reported.
Among the 56 cities and provinces where foreign investors poured capital in in the reviewed period, Ho Chi Minh City ranked second with more than 3.08 billion USD, followed by Hai Phong city 2.8 billion USD, Bac Giang province 2.7 billion USD, and Hanoi 2.6 billion USD.
According to the ministry, nearly 28.85 billion USD in FDI had been registered as of November 20, up 14.8% year on year, and 20.25 billion USD was disbursed in the 11 months, the highest since 2018.
The MPI’s Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) attributed the increase in the FDI disbursement to the support from the Government and the Prime Minister, as well as the close coordination between ministries, agencies, and localities in removing obstacles to the operation of businesses.
Up to 2,865 new projects were licensed between January and November, a year-on-year increase of 58.1% with an accumulative registered capital of more than 16.41 billion USD, up 42.4%.
Meanwhile 1,152 registered to adjust capital, up 15.9%, with an additional investment topping 6.47 billion USD, down 32.1% from the same period.
Foreign investors placed capital into 18 out of the 21 national economic sectors, of which processing and manufacturing attracted the most with more than 20.97 billion USD, followed by real estate with some 2.87 billion USD.
As many as 110 countries and territories invested in Vietnam in the period, of which Singapore held the lion’s share with about 5.15 billion USD, followed by Hong Kong (China), the Republic of Korea (RoK), China, Japan, and Taiwan (China).
As of November 20, there were 38,844 valid FDI projects worth almost 462.4 billion USD in total across Vietnam. Nearly 294.2 billion USD of the projects’ registered capital was disbursed, equivalent to 63.6%, according to FIA.
In the 11 months, the import-export turnover (including crude oil) of the foreign investment sector was estimated at 237.16 billion USD, down 6.9% from the corresponding time last year, accounting for 73.3% of the total export turnover./.