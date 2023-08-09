Sci-Tech Hanoi People’s Committee to take over Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park The Government issued a resolution to transfer Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park under the management of the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) to the People's Committee of Hanoi from August 1.

Sci-Tech Developing Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park into a sci-tech city Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park straddles the two districts of Thach That and Quoc Oai in Hanoi with a total planned area of nearly 1,600 hectares. Investment projects at the Park have helped form an initial ecosystem for technology fields, creating a favourable environment for an innovation ecosystem towards developing into a science and technology city.

Sci-Tech Tuyen Quang youths – pioneers in digital transformation Each youth union member or young person in the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang has upheld their role as a pioneer in digital transformation.

Sci-Tech Amended policies needed for science-technology development, innovation Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has requested relevant ministries and agencies to review and propose amendments and supplements to mechanisms and policies in the field of science and technology, work out and comprehensive and effective solutions to promote its development and innovative initiatives.