Quang Ninh students bag gold medal, special prize at RoK international science olympiad
The Hon Gai High School team at the Korea International Youth Olympiad KIYO 4i 2023. (Photo: VNA)Quang Ninh (VNA) – A five-member team of students from the Hon Gai High School in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh has won a gold medal at the Korea International Youth Olympiad KIYO 4i 2023.
The group consists of 11th graders Nguyen Phuong Anh, Vu Chi Doanh, Dang Thanh Binh, and Vu Trung Dung, and 12th grader Do Nhu Minh Khoi.
They brought to the competition an excellent project on the application of nano-technology in producing ZnO nanoparticles for CO gas reduction in furnaces. The project also obtained a special prize granted by the president of the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology.
The annual competition took place in Seoul from August 7 to 9, with the participation of 192 teams from 10 countries worldwide./.