A view of Van Don international airport in Quang Ninh province (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) –The northern province of Quang Ninh is aiming to expand its Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) growth rate by 12.54 percent in QII, thus realising its economic growth target of 10.25 percent in HI.



According to Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Cao Tuong Huy, the first six months of this year is a favourable time for the locality to speed up all sectors, especially tourism and service.



The locality sets for its industry – construction, service, and agro-forestry-aquaculture to grow by 10.88 percent, 11.41 percent and 3.79 percent, respectively, in HI.



To that end, the provincial People’s Committee has directed relevant departments, sectors and localities to concertedly deploy solutions to help businesses, especially processing and manufacturing firms, address difficulties, thus stabilising their production and business.



Attention has been paid to accelerating the disbursement of public investment in constriction, and inspection and evaluation of the progress of projects and works.



With the resumption of tourism activities from March 15, the provincial tourism industry expects to serve 1.8 million visitors in the second quarter.



The locality will focus on organising tourism promotion and connection programmes in Ho Chi Minh City and the central city of Da Nang, and cooperating with economic corporations and airlines in order to further promote Quang Ninh tourism in key markets such as China, the Republic of Korea, Japan and Thailand.



With economic development solutions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Quang Ninh’s GRDP increased by 8.02 percent in in the first quarter of 2022. Meanwhile, the State budget revenue hit nearly 12 trillion VND (over 524.8 million USD), equal to 23 percent of the estimate./.