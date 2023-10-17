Business Social media, messaging apps enable firms to access potential customers: seminar Many Vietnamese prefer using messaging apps for their daily activities, including shopping for essential goods, so this is an opportunity for businesses to interact with potential customers via social media platforms and messaging apps, an expert has said.

Business Seminar seeks to promote sale of agricultural products via e-commerce platforms Although e-commerce has facilitated the consumption of products, there are still many others that have not yet access to this modern business platform, especially for those from ethnic and mountainous areas, heard a seminar in Hanoi on October 16.

Business China-Vietnam, China-Laos int'l cold-chain freight trains begin operation Two cold-chain freight trains carrying fruits and vegetables left southwest China's Yunnan province for Laos and Vietnam respectively on October 16, marking the launch of international cold-chain train services on China-Laos, China-Vietnam routes.

Business PV Power fulfils 69% of yearly revenue target Petrovietnam Power Corporation (PV Power) said it has completed 69% of this year's profit before tax goal, with thermal power output expected to increase sharply in the coming months.