A delegation of Hokkaido prefectural administration visits and learns about Nam Tien Phong Industrial Park (DEEP C) in Quang Ninh province, October 2022. (Photo: baoquangninh.vn)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – The Hokkaido Festival in Ha Long will take place in the northern province of Quang Ninh, home to UNESCO-recognised Ha Long Bay, from November 17-19.

Themed “Quang Ninh- Hokkaido: Rich Cultural Integration”, the event aims to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam - Japan diplomatic relations.

Diverse activities such as a Quang Ninh - Japan investment promotion conference, an exhibition of Vietnamese and Japanese cuisine, street art performances, a workshop on cultural - tourism ties and human resources development, and a friendly golf tournament, will be held on this occasion.

The festival is part of the cooperation agreement signed between the Quang Ninh People’s Committee and the Hokkaido prefectural administration.

It is hoped to contribute to the promotion of the cultural traditions of Quang Ninh and Hokkaido, as well as the two countries in general, and attract foreign visitors to the Vietnamese province.

The opening ceremony is expected to draw about 4,000-5,000 people, including Japanese artisans and artists./.