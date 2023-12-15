Travel Top tourism, hospitality firms in 2023 announced The lists of top 10 reputable tourism companies and top five reputable hotels and resorts in Vietnam were unveiled by Vietnam Report JSC on December 14.

Business Online sale now irreversible for Hanoi’s craft villages: Insiders Online sale has supported craft villages in the capital city of Hanoi in increasing revenue, reducing costs, and improving their competitive edge. Therefore, authorities need to pen rational policies to encourage the development of e-commerce in this area.

Business Vietnamese food, beverages introduced in Malaysia Vietnamese food and beverages showcased at an ongoing fair in Malaysia’s Penang state has drawn attention of visitors.

Business Rice exports expected to hit 5 billion USD this year Rice export volume and value during the first 11 months surpassed the figures of the entire 2022, and this year’s revenue is expected to reach 5 billion USD, authorities said.