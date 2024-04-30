Quang Tri flag hoisting ceremony marks national reunification day
The national flag fluttering on the flag tower at the Hien Luong-Ben Hai Banks National Historical Relic Site (Photo: VNA)Quang Tri (VNA) - A national flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Hien Luong-Ben Hai Banks National Historical Relic Site in the central province of Quang Tri on April 30 to mark the 49th Southern Liberation and National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975-2024).
The ceremony drew leaders of the Party Committee, People's Committee, and departments and sectors of Quang Tri, as well as Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, veteran revolutionaries, and a large number of locals.
Participants sang the national anthem and spent a minute of silence to commemorate people who shed their blood for national independence and freedom, and for happiness of the people.
Addressing the event, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Quang Tri Hoang Nam said that Ben Hai river was once the border of the north and the south of Vietnam, while Hien Luong bridge crossing the river became a symbol for the pain of separation and the desire for national reunification.
At that time, Quang Tri was the front line of the north, the direct rear of the large front line of the south, and the fiercest battlefield, he noted.
During the war, the US and its puppetry administration launched many battles to turn Quang Tri into a “white belt” and a “land of fire”. However, the army and people of Quang Tri fought bravely to defend the Fatherland towards the reunification day. During those days, the national flag on the Hien Luong flag tower at the beginning of the border bridge still proudly fluttered, representing the belief and will of the people for the reunification the North and South, the provincial leader stated.
Although the war ended long time ago, memories of the glorious days will last forever in the heart of the Vietnamese people, Hoang said, adding that Ben Hai-Hien Luong has been engraved in the history of the nation and the subconscious of humanity as a shining symbol of faith and desire for peace and national reunification, demonstrating the will and strength of the Vietnamese people in the struggle for national liberation and the cause of socialist construction.
Following the ceremony, participants laid flowers at the Truong Son national martyr cemetery, the Road 9 national martyr cemetery and the Quang Tri ancient citadel special national relic site to pay tribute to martyrs.
The same day, the traditional boat racing themed “Thong nhat non song” (reunification of mountains and rivers) was held on Ben Hai river with the participation of teams from localities across Quang Tri and neighbouring provinces./.