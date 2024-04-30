Society Event connects Vietnamese students with Korean businesses About 450 students from universities in the Republic of Korea (RoK), including over 250 Vietnamese students, took part in an event held on April 28 to connect them with 15 companies and 20 business leaders from both countries.

Society Ba Ria - Vung Tau joins in on green tourism trend Various measures are being taken by authorities and businesses in the southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau to keep up with the green tourism trend to attract more travellers.

Society Training course under RoK-funded mine action project concludes The pre-deployment training course for captains and technicians of the mine action for the Republic of Korea (RoK) - Vietnam Peace Village project (KVPVP) wrapped up in Hanoi on April 28.

Society Prime Minister examines expressway projects in central region Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh inspected the implementation of some expressway projects in the central provinces of Khanh Hoa, Phu Yen, and Binh Dinh on April 29.