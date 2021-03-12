Business Petrol prices rise in latest adjustment Retail petrol prices rose from 3pm on March 12 following the latest review by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Business Experts, government agencies warn of risks with trading cryptocurrency Cryptocurrencies are booming in Vietnam as investors consider them promising investments while Government agencies and experts warn of their risks.

Business Mekong Delta’s first solar power plant underway in Hau Giang A solar power plant was put into operation in Hau Giang province on March 12, the first of its kind in the Mekong Delta.

Business Report on COVID-19’s impact on Vietnamese businesses released Micro- and small-sized enterprises and those in business for less than three years were the most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report on the pandemic’s impact on businesses in Vietnam.