Quang Tri to hold investment promotion conference in late June
The central province of Quang Tri plans to hold an investment promotion conference at the end of June to introduce its investment opportunities to foreign and domestic investors, according to the provincial website.
The Nam Dong Ha Industrial Zone in Quang Trị Province. (Photo: baoquangtri.vn)Hanoi (VNA) - The central province of Quang Tri plans to hold an investment promotion conference at the end of June to introduce its investment opportunities to foreign and domestic investors, according to the provincial website.
The provincial People's Committee described the conference as a good chance for investors to tap into business and investment opportunities in the locality, contributing to promoting its socio-economic development.
During the event, Quang Tri will deliver its call for investment into major sectors including industry-construction, agriculture, services and tourism. The energy sector, in particular, is seen by local authorities as key to the province's development while agriculture is the foundation of the local economy and tourism is expected to gradually become a key economic sector.
In recent years, Quang Tri has placed great importance on implementing investment promotion activities, facilitating the improvement of mechanisms and policies and speeding up administrative reforms to improve its business and investment environment.
Local authorities will improve the efficiency of investment promotion activities and strengthen coordination with ministries and regional units in deploying investment promotion while addressing difficulties for investors in a timely manner.
During the 2016-20 period, the province attracted about 300 projects with capital totalling 150 trillion VND. Of which, 25 came towards energy; 34 in wood processing; 17 in farming and seafood and 15 in tourism and services./.