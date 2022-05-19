Rach Kien guerrilla belt spanned 13 liberation communes in Long An province, including ten in Can Duoc and three in Can Giuoc.

In an effort to kill Vietnamese revolutionary forces, US troops attacked Rach Kien on December 20, 1966, to control the liberation areas of Can Duoc and Can Giuoc. However, the Vietnamese side gave the US a drubbing, with thousands of US soldiers dead or injured, 17 aircraft shot down, and 20 tanks destroyed.



The Party organisation, local authorities, and people have paid due regard to preserving the historical site.



The Rach Kien guerrilla belt was recognised as a national relic site in 1996. Fifteen years later, it underwent improvements to illustrate the 1,000-day fierce war against the US invaders.



Preserving the Rach Kien guerrilla belt relic site not only helps protect the nation’s historic values but also attracts more tourists to explore local culture and history./.

