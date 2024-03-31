Due to high air fares lingering from 2023 to the first months in 2024, many travelers have switched their choice to trains, resulting in a high rise in railway passengers and strong increase in revenue of the railway sector.

According to the Vietnam Railway, last year, it earned 344 million USD, reaching 101.7% of its yearly plan, with 6.1 million tickets sold.

The corporation said that in the time to come, the sector will develop a train schedule suitable to infrastructure and vehicle capacity, while completing service price plans and exploiting and trading infrastructure and support services.

Meanwhile, it will enhance the service quality and offer more promotions to compete with other forms of transportation, and coordinate with the tourism sector to develop more services.

The sector will engage more deeply into the logistics chain and increase the transport of containers./.

VNA