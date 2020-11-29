Rapid response decisive to Vietnam’s success over COVID-19: German newspaper
German newspaper Neues Deutschland (New Germany) published an article on November 28 by Julia Behrens highlighting Vietnam's rapid response to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the fact that the Vietnamese government has put the health of the people ahead economic benefits.
Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA)
Berlin (VNA) – German newspaper Neues Deutschland (New Germany) published an article on November 28 by Julia Behrens highlighting Vietnam's rapid response to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the fact that the Vietnamese government has put the health of the people ahead economic benefits.
Vietnam has had no community infection cases of COVID-19 to report over the past three months, and that all new cases were imported. Clubs are open, major events are taking place, conferences are held face to face, market activity is unbroken, everyday life is almost the same as ever, the newspaper said.
It quoted Thirumalaisamy P. Velavan, Professor at the University Hospital Tübingen and Director of the Vietnamese-German Center for Medical Research (VG-CARE) in Hanoi, as saying that the rapid response to the novel coronavirus was decisive to the success of Vietnam.
Vietnam responded comprehensively and quickly to the pandemic, he said. From the beginning of the outbreak, the government has traced people in contact with infected persons, ordered compulsory quarantine and efficiently mobilized state institutions into the response efforts.
There was an immediate order for people to wear face masks, along with guidelines for hygiene measures, safe distancing and four-tier quarantine, he added.
According to Velavan, the Vietnamese government has prioritised people over economic benefits. The Vietnamese economy had also been severely affected by the pandemic, especially the tourism sector. Economic growth has declined, but remains positive.
The article also quoted Dong Huy Cuong from the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations, as saying that the government's clear strategy and the willingness of the people to stick to the strategy are crucial to Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19.
Cuong also emphasised the government's success in communications, which was transparent and understandable for everyone, so that the people have realised that the measures were carried out for their own protection./.