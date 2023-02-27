Business Vietnam targets coconut product exports of 1 billion USD Exports of coconut products were worth 900 million USD last year and are expected to top 1 billion USD this year, according to the Vietnam Coconut Association.

Business Reference exchange rate kept unchanged at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,642 VND/USD on February 27, unchanged from the last working day of previous week (February 24).

Business Vietnam’s 2022 smartphone shipments fall to 2015 levels Vietnam’s smartphone market saw a dip in shipments by 15.6% in 2022, marking a significant decline in the industry, according to the International Data Corporation's Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker.

Politics Vietnam wishes to boost cooperation with Germany in farming, innovation Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung led a Vietnamese delegation to visit Germany from February 23 to 25, working with German departments on measures to concretize cooperation with Europe's largest economy, especially in agriculture and innovation.