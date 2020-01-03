Society Woman arrested for smuggling 3,000 meth pills A Vietnamese woman was arrested for smuggling 3,000 meth pills from Cambodia to the southwestern border province of Tay Ninh on January 2, according to the Moc Bai International Border Gate’s Border Guards.

Society ASEAN Year 2020 logo announced The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism officially announced the official logo of the ASEAN Year 2020 at a ceremony in Hanoi on January 3.

Society Tay Tuu flower blossoms herald Lunar New Year With the Lunar New Year 2020 just a few weeks away, Tay Tuu flower village in Hanoi is ready for the busiest season of the year.

Society New working group set to boost reforms A special working group in charge of boosting reforms and improving the business climate will be set up this year, Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung said at a meeting on January 2 to discuss plans to simplify business procedures in 2020-25.