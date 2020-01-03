Reburial service held for soldier remains repatriated from Laos
Authorities of the northern province of Dien Bien on January 3 held a memorial service and re-buried 15 sets of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers who laid down their lives in Laos during wartime.
Dien Bien (VNA) – Authorities of the northern province of Dien Bien on January 3 held a memorial service and re-buried 15 sets of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers who laid down their lives in Laos during wartime.
Attending the ceremony were representatives from the National Steering Committee on Search and Repatriation of Remains of Fallen Soldiers (Steering Committee 515), Military Zone 2 along with the Special Working Committees of Laos and six northern Lao provinces.
Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Dien Bien People’s Committee Le Van Quy affirmed that the soldiers sacrificed their lives for the revolutionary causes of the two nations and the Vietnam-Laos special friendship.
Leaders of the province also thanked the authorities and people of Laos’ northern provinces for creating favourable conditions for the search and repatriation of fallen soldiers’ remains,
Afterwards, a ceremony to rebury the remains was held at Tong Khao Martyr Cemetery in the province’s Dien Bien district.
This was the first repatriation conducted during the 2019-2020 dry season by the Steering Committee 515 and the Special Working Committee of six northern provinces of Laos./.
