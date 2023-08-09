Business Hung Yen overfulfils domestically-sourced budget collection target The northern province of Hung Yen has overfulfilled the 2023 target for state budget revenue from domestic sources, excluding land use fees, in just the first half of the year.

Business Vietnam-India Joint Sub-Commission on Trade convenes 5th meeting Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang and Additional Secretary of the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry Rajesh Agrawal co-chaired the 5th meeting of the Vietnam-India Joint Sub-Commission on Trade in New Delhi on August 8.

Business Hung Yen’s service sector recovers strongly: official So far this year, the service sector in the northern province of Hung Yen has been recovering strongly as total retail sales of goods and services topped 52 trillion VND (USD 2.2 billion), increasing by over 163% over the same period last year.